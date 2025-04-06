Left Menu

Pakistan Commences Afghan Repatriation Effort Amid Tensions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated the mapping of Afghan citizens in Peshawar in compliance with Pakistan's repatriation policy. Over 160,000 Afghan Citizen Card holders are set to be repatriated. Notably, a major deportation operation occurred at Torkham, impacting over 750 refugees since the nationwide crackdown began.

Updated: 06-04-2025 16:43 IST
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has launched a significant effort to map Afghan citizens residing in Peshawar as part of Pakistan's larger policy to repatriate these individuals to Afghanistan. Officials have identified approximately 160,000 people holding Afghan Citizens Cards (ACC) for repatriation.

In a coordinated operation involving over 90 teams, authorities from various departments, including the police, have been dispatched to collect data on Afghans living in the area. The Torkham border point witnessed its largest deportation of Afghan refugees since April 1, as part of the federal government's crackdown on illegal foreigners residing in the country.

As the deadline for voluntary repatriation ended on March 31, Punjab police have intensified their actions against undocumented Afghan nationals. Meanwhile, the Kohat administration urged Afghan nationals to return voluntarily, emphasizing Pakistan's economic and security challenges that necessitate this move.

