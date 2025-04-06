Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Thousands protested in Bhiwandi against the Waqf Amendment Act, claiming constitutional violations and infringement on fundamental rights. President Droupadi Murmu's assent followed parliamentary approval. Protesters, led by Raza Academy, plan to challenge the Act legally, citing its impact on all communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands gathered in Bhiwandi, Thane, protesting the Waqf Amendment Act, alleging it violates constitutional rights. Participants claimed the Act infringes on fundamental freedoms granted to all citizens.

President Droupadi Murmu officially signed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after a lengthy debate in Parliament. The Bill's approval in Rajya Sabha followed its passage in Lok Sabha.

Demonstrators, including Raza Academy's founder, intend to challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court. They argue the Act impacts all communities and seek to explore legal actions to contest its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

