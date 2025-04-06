Protest Erupts Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Thousands gathered in Bhiwandi, Thane, protesting the Waqf Amendment Act, alleging it violates constitutional rights. Participants claimed the Act infringes on fundamental freedoms granted to all citizens.

President Droupadi Murmu officially signed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after a lengthy debate in Parliament. The Bill's approval in Rajya Sabha followed its passage in Lok Sabha.

Demonstrators, including Raza Academy's founder, intend to challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court. They argue the Act impacts all communities and seek to explore legal actions to contest its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)