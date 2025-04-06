Left Menu

Contentious Resolutions Stir Debate in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Waheed Ur Rehman Para, PDP's House leader, questions the exclusion of his Martyrs' Day resolution from the Assembly's session agenda. He challenges the addition of multiple similar statehood resolutions, fearing a dilution of the special status issue and questioning the procedural fairness applied by the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:03 IST
In a contentious move, PDP leader Waheed Ur Rehman Para has penned a letter to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, expressing concerns over the omission of his Martyrs' Day resolution from the session's agenda.

Para criticizes the acceptance of multiple resolutions on statehood restoration, contending that they contravene procedural rules and overshadow critical discussions on Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The PDP leader calls for transparency in legislative processes, urging the rectification of procedural oversights to maintain the Assembly's democratic integrity and focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

