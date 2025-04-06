Temple Heist: Bank Official Arrested for Massive Theft at Vrindavan

A Canara Bank officer was apprehended for allegedly embezzling nearly Rs 10 lakh from the donation boxes of Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, police announced on Sunday.

The incident came to light after temple security, while scrutinizing CCTV footage, witnessed the officer stashing bundles of currency in his attire.

Sandeep Kumar, the Police Circle Officer (Sadar), stated, "Abhinav Saxena, son of Saket Saxena, residing in Mathura but originally from Rampur, UP, was caught in the act during the monthly tally of temple donations from 16 collection boxes on Saturday." CCTV surveillance showed Saxena, an official with Canara Bank's Mathura branch, tucking away Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes in his pants.

Upon detection of the alleged misappropriation, temple officials alerted law enforcement. During a search conducted in front of witnesses, Rs 1,28,600 was recovered from Saxena. Further interrogation uncovered an additional Rs 8,55,300, which was seized from his home in Ashoka City, Mathura.

"A theft and breach of trust case has been filed following a complaint by temple manager Munish Kumar Sharma. Saxena was taken into custody, appeared before a magistrate, and was remanded to district jail on Sunday," confirmed the officer.

Mohit Kumar, the manager of the bank's Vrindavan branch, disclosed that Saxena, who was recently reassigned to the Mathura loan department after working at the Vrindavan branch from 2020 to 2024, has been immediately suspended. An internal bank investigation is underway.

