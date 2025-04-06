Left Menu

Twist in Torture Allegations Case: Police Register Case Against Whistleblower

In a dramatic development, police have registered a case against Manaf, a former employee of a private marketing firm, in connection with alleged workplace harassment. Manaf is accused of coercing employees into degrading acts, as shown in a viral video. The state is now investigating the incident.

In a surprising development, police have filed a case against a former employee, Manaf, following accusations of coerced abusive acts at a private marketing firm. The development marks a significant twist in the ongoing controversy.

The case, initiated by a complaint from a Perumbavoor resident, accuses Manaf, originally the whistleblower, of filming the coercion video. According to the police, the video depicts employees forced to crawl like dogs, under Manaf's alleged pressure when he held a senior position at the company.

The situation escalated as both the State Labour Department and the Human Rights Commission launched investigations, motivated by disturbing visuals aired locally. Labour Minister V Sivankutty has demanded a swift inquiry, underscoring the incident's seriousness.

