The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has ignited a crisis of human rights abuses, with countless civilians detained by Russian forces. Among them is Kostiantyn Zinovkin, whose story exemplifies the grim reality faced by those trapped in this geopolitical struggle.

Zinovkin was forcibly taken from his home in Melitopol in 2023, accused of plotting terrorist activities despite his family's insistence on the absurdity of the charges. His plight is shared by thousands of Ukrainian civilians, detained without cause, complicating peace negotiations.

Advocacy groups like the Nobel-winning Center for Civil Liberties champion the 'People First' campaign, advocating for the release of all such detainees. As international talks bypass these human stories, the campaign argues that a genuine resolution requires prioritizing the release of captives, including those charged on dubious grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)