Pakistan Thwarts Border Infiltration Amid Rising Terrorism

In a significant development, Pakistan's security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by neutralizing eight terrorists and injuring four others on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan. The military's media affairs wing confirmed the incident, underscoring heightened vigilance amid rising terror activities in the region.

The surge in militant activities has been largely attributed to the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ending its ceasefire with the government in November last year. This termination has exacerbated security challenges, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan has urged the Afghan interim government to implement effective border management to prevent the misuse of Afghan soil for terrorist acts. Security forces remain resolute in their mission to secure borders and eradicate terrorism, conducting continued operations to eliminate threats in volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)