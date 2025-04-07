Kerala High Court Stays Order on Munambam Land Dispute Probe

The Kerala High Court has issued an interim stay on a single judge's decision that nullified the appointment of a judicial commission tasked with probing the Munambam land dispute. The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu, considered an appeal from the state government contesting the March 17 verdict.

The court's stay allows the commission to continue its proceedings temporarily, ensuring ongoing efforts to ascertain land ownership can proceed. The appeal is set for further hearing in June post-summer break. Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev noted that the commission will now move forward with necessary procedures thanks to the order.

Originally established in November last year, the commission led by former acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, faced challenges when the Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedhi of Ernakulam contested the state's mandate. The commission is a fact-finding body, lacking authority over title disputes.

