Left Menu

Kerala High Court Stays Order on Munambam Land Dispute Probe

The Kerala High Court stayed a single judge's order nullifying a judicial commission's appointment to probe the Munambam land dispute. The commission is permitted to operate temporarily. The decision allows it to resume its investigation. The state asserts the commission is for fact-finding, not adjudication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:28 IST
Kerala High Court Stays Order on Munambam Land Dispute Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has issued an interim stay on a single judge's decision that nullified the appointment of a judicial commission tasked with probing the Munambam land dispute. The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu, considered an appeal from the state government contesting the March 17 verdict.

The court's stay allows the commission to continue its proceedings temporarily, ensuring ongoing efforts to ascertain land ownership can proceed. The appeal is set for further hearing in June post-summer break. Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev noted that the commission will now move forward with necessary procedures thanks to the order.

Originally established in November last year, the commission led by former acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, faced challenges when the Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedhi of Ernakulam contested the state's mandate. The commission is a fact-finding body, lacking authority over title disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025