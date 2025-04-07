Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Waqf Act Amendments

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has petitioned the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, deeming it unconstitutional. The amendments allegedly violate Articles 25 and 26 by restricting Muslims' religious rights and are seen as discriminatory compared to protections for other religious communities.

  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has approached the Supreme Court to contest the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The amendments, recently signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu, have sparked controversy for allegedly infringing on the fundamental religious rights of Muslims.

AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas labeled the amendments as 'arbitrary' and 'discriminatory,' arguing they aim to exert governmental control over Waqf administration to the detriment of Muslim self-management. The changes, purportedly unjust compared to other religious communities, have been described as contravening Articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution.

The petition, which authorizes Supreme Court intervention to protect constitutional rights, implores annulment of the amendments. Advocates M R Shamshad and Talha Abdul Rahman are representing the case, emphasizing the need for judicial action to safeguard minority rights.

