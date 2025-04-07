Russian Troops Seize Control of Katerynivka
Russian forces have reportedly captured the settlement of Katerynivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. The report originates from the RIA state news agency, which cited the Russian Defence Ministry. Reuters has been unable to independently verify this battlefield development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:42 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Katerynivka, a settlement located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to reports from RIA state news agency.
The report, which was attributed to the Russian Defence Ministry, marks another significant development in the ongoing conflict.
As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the capture, highlighting the challenges of obtaining verifiable information from the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
