Russian Troops Seize Control of Katerynivka

Russian forces have reportedly captured the settlement of Katerynivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. The report originates from the RIA state news agency, which cited the Russian Defence Ministry. Reuters has been unable to independently verify this battlefield development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:42 IST
