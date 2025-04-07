Left Menu

Tragic End Amid Domestic Disputes: Vivek Kumar's Story

A 26-year-old man, Vivek Kumar, from Inamipur village, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in a garden. Police suspect ongoing domestic disputes with his wife may have contributed to his stress. A detailed investigation is underway to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

A 26-year-old man was found dead by suspected suicide in a garden, as police released information about the incident on Monday.

The man, identified as Vivek Kumar from Inamipur village, used a traditional cotton towel to hang himself from a tree branch. Upon receiving the alert, police took the body for post-mortem examinations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Mishra stated initial findings suggest Kumar's act was linked to marital stress, involving frequent arguments with his wife. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

