MoSPI Unveils Revamped Microdata Portal and AI-based Tools to Enhance Data Access and Policymaking

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) recently launched a revamped Microdata Portal, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of data accessibility and usability in India’s official statistical system. This transformation was unveiled during the Conference of State Government Ministers, where MoSPI presented its efforts to strengthen the integration of advanced technologies into the Official Statistical System. This initiative is expected to not only improve access to national statistical data but also foster a more efficient and data-driven approach to policymaking across the country.

The newly redesigned portal serves as a centralized repository for an extensive range of statistical data collected from national surveys, including the Economic Census. One of the major challenges with the previous portal was its technological limitations, which often made it difficult for users to access and utilize the data effectively. To overcome these hurdles, MoSPI collaborated with the World Bank Technology Team to adopt a modern, scalable technology stack. The new system ensures enhanced security compliance and delivers a responsive design that facilitates seamless data access.

The revamped Microdata Portal, accessible at https://microdata.gov.in/, is an innovative leap forward in making data not only more accessible but also more user-friendly. The advanced technological foundation of the portal supports a wide range of data access mechanisms, which can be utilized by policymakers, statisticians, researchers, and other stakeholders across the nation. By modernizing the portal, MoSPI has set a new benchmark for the official statistical systems globally, ensuring that data management and dissemination processes are faster, more secure, and easier to navigate.

On the same occasion, the National Statistical System Training Academy (NSSTA) website was also launched, offering a centralized platform for all capacity-building initiatives organized by MoSPI. The website, available at www.nssta.gov.in, serves as a one-stop hub for information related to training programs and workshops that aim to build statistical capacity within the government. The portal was developed in-house by the Data Informatics & Innovation Division of the Ministry, which is also responsible for developing the revamped Microdata Portal.

In a major leap towards enhancing data collection and processing, MoSPI also presented a Proof of Concept (PoC) for an AI/ML-based classification tool designed to assist in the use of the National Industrial Classification (NIC) system in the production of official statistics. The tool uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) techniques to allow users to input text queries, after which it suggests the top five most relevant NIC codes. This innovative tool is expected to drastically reduce the manual effort traditionally required for classifying industrial data, making the process faster and more accurate.

This AI-driven tool is an outcome of the recently concluded Hackathon organized by MoSPI, where developers, data scientists, and innovators from various sectors collaborated to create technology solutions that address some of the most pressing issues in data management. By incorporating AI and machine learning techniques, the tool helps streamline the process of classifying data, which in turn improves the productivity of enumerators and leads to more precise and reliable data collection.

The launch of these portals and the AI-powered classification tool signals MoSPI’s commitment to leveraging the latest technological advancements to strengthen India’s statistical system. By improving the efficiency and accuracy of data collection, MoSPI is paving the way for better policymaking that is both context-specific and evidence-driven. This push towards technology integration reflects the government’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), where data plays a central role in shaping interventions and driving sustainable growth.

With these technological upgrades, MoSPI is taking substantial steps toward making India’s statistical system one of the most advanced in the world. The new initiatives not only provide greater ease of access to critical data but also demonstrate the Ministry's forward-thinking approach in ensuring that all future policymaking is built on the foundation of robust, accurate, and comprehensive data. These initiatives will play a vital role in fostering informed decisions, optimizing resource allocation, and ensuring that the country’s development trajectory is sustainable and well-targeted.

This commitment to innovation and transparency in the management of statistical data positions India at the forefront of the global data revolution, offering a model that other nations can follow to enhance the accuracy and utility of their own statistical systems.