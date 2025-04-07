Netherlands Tightens Export Controls to Israel Amid Tensions

The Dutch government has implemented stricter export controls on military and dual-use goods sent to Israel, requiring individual permits. This decision, announced on Monday, intends to ensure compliance with European regulations amid regional tensions.

Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Trade Minister Reinette Klever emphasized the necessity of this measure, citing security concerns in Israel, the Palestinian territories, and the broader region. Exporters can still apply for permits, which will undergo a rigorous check against European guidelines.

Following the onset of Israel's conflict in Gaza after Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, no military goods were exported under a general permit. A previous court ruling had already blocked the export of F-35 fighter jet parts due to potential violations of international law, which Israel denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)