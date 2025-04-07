Left Menu

Netherlands Tightens Export Controls to Israel Amid Tensions

The Dutch government has tightened export controls for military and dual-use goods to Israel, requiring individual permits to ensure compliance with European regulations. This move comes amid ongoing security concerns in Israel and the surrounding region, influenced by recent conflicts in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:00 IST
Netherlands Tightens Export Controls to Israel Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch government has implemented stricter export controls on military and dual-use goods sent to Israel, requiring individual permits. This decision, announced on Monday, intends to ensure compliance with European regulations amid regional tensions.

Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Trade Minister Reinette Klever emphasized the necessity of this measure, citing security concerns in Israel, the Palestinian territories, and the broader region. Exporters can still apply for permits, which will undergo a rigorous check against European guidelines.

Following the onset of Israel's conflict in Gaza after Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, no military goods were exported under a general permit. A previous court ruling had already blocked the export of F-35 fighter jet parts due to potential violations of international law, which Israel denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025