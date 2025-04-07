A city in central Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih, began three days of mourning for 20 victims—11 adults and nine children—who perished in a missile attack last week. This tragic event, described as one of the deadliest in recent months, threatens U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire.

The attack occurred on Friday evening in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, where shrapnel from the missile inflicted widespread harm in a populated residential area. Ukrainian military claims it was a cluster munitions attack, highlighting the reckless endangerment of civilian lives. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk condemned the use of such weapons in civilian areas.

Kryvyi Rih's Mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, proclaimed this attack as the deadliest in the city's wartime history. The strike has sparked local and international outrage as calls for justice and retribution intensify. Meanwhile, Russia claims—without evidence—that the missile targeted Ukrainian service members, a narrative Kyiv dismisses as disinformation.

