Germany's Leadership Prepares for U.S. Trade Challenges

Germany's departing Chancellor Olaf Scholz is strategizing with CDU and SPD leaders on how to address U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, a source confirmed. The discussions are part of broader coalition talks aimed at forming the next German government.

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz is actively engaging with the heads of the CDU and SPD parties to develop a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff measures, according to a source.

This comes as the two parties enter negotiations to establish Germany's future coalition government.

These discussions indicate the high priority Germany places on trade relations in light of the new U.S. policies.

