18th National Seminar on NSS Survey Results to be Held at Goa University in April 2025

Updated: 07-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:48 IST

The National Statistics Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India, is set to organize the 18th National Seminar on the results of multiple National Sample Surveys (NSS) conducted in recent rounds. The seminar, scheduled for April 8-9, 2025, will be hosted at Goa University, Panaji, Goa, marking a significant academic event that brings together researchers, policymakers, and statisticians from across the country.

Since its inception, the National Seminar series has provided an important academic platform for discussing the findings of the NSS surveys, which are critical for shaping public policies and research. So far, 17 such seminars have been held across various reputed institutes and universities in India. The 18th edition of this seminar will continue this tradition, with a focus on survey results from the NSS 78th Round: Multiple Indicator Survey, the 79th Round: Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS), as well as other surveys such as the Survey on Ayush, the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), and the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI).

Key Themes of the Seminar

The seminar will delve into critical themes emerging from the NSS survey data. It will cover a wide range of topics, including:

ICT Skills Inequality : Addressing disparities in digital literacy and access to information technology across different demographic groups.

Financial Inclusion : Analyzing the extent of access to financial services for various population groups and how financial inclusion affects socio-economic development.

Health Insurance : Exploring the impact of health insurance schemes on healthcare accessibility and financial protection for families.

Digital Competency among Youth : Investigating the role of digital skills in shaping the future of young people, especially in rural and urban contexts.

Platform Economy : Focusing on the app-based gig economy, such as cab services and delivery platforms, which have transformed the labor market.

Consumption Patterns : Understanding how different household types engage with consumption, with a focus on socio-economic factors that shape these patterns.

AYUSH Utilization : Examining the use and impact of traditional healthcare systems like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy in rural and urban areas.

Productivity in Informal Economies: Studying the productivity levels in unincorporated sector enterprises and industries, which form a substantial part of India's informal economy.

Research Papers and Key Presentations

As part of the seminar, 40 research papers were submitted by Assistant Professors, research scholars, students, and various government officers from across India. After a rigorous evaluation by the Paper Selection Committee, 14 papers were shortlisted for presentation. These papers will be presented during five technical sessions, each focusing on one of the seminar's thematic areas.

Notable among the papers are two that make use of cutting-edge computational techniques to analyze large datasets:

"Predicting an NSS Indicator Value: A Machine Learning Approach": This paper explores how machine learning models can be utilized to predict values of various indicators in NSS data. "A Neural Network Approach to Identify Features Associated with Multidimensional Poverty in Rural India": This research employs neural networks to uncover the factors that contribute to multidimensional poverty, focusing on rural India.

These papers will provide valuable insights into how modern data science techniques can be applied to traditional survey data, enhancing the accuracy and relevance of policy recommendations.

Stakeholder Presentations and Broader Discussions

In addition to the research paper presentations, the seminar will feature a session dedicated to stakeholder ministries and private survey agencies. This session will showcase how various government departments, as well as private entities, have leveraged NSS data for policy formulation and program design. The discussions will focus on how the data collected through these surveys is used in real-world applications, with contributions from ministries, private agencies, and academic experts.

Inauguration and Special Guests

The seminar will be inaugurated by the Director General of the National Sample Survey Office, with the Vice-Chancellor of Goa University also gracing the occasion. Other distinguished members of expert committees, who played a crucial role in finalizing the survey instruments, will also attend the event. Their participation will add depth to the discussions, providing participants with an opportunity to engage with those directly involved in shaping the NSS methodologies and tools.

Participation and Registration

The event is expected to host around 225 participants, including researchers, academicians, policymakers, and other stakeholders involved in the collection, analysis, and application of national statistical data. International experts and professors from renowned institutions will also be part of the seminar, making it a truly global gathering.

Interested participants can register for the seminar via an online registration form. The event is open to a wide range of individuals, including students, researchers, and government officials. For those unable to attend in person, the seminar will be streamed live on YouTube, ensuring that anyone can benefit from the discussions and presentations.

The registration link for the event is available here: Seminar Registration.

For more information about the National Sample Surveys and related reports, participants are encouraged to visit the official MoSPI website: www.mospi.gov.in.

Conclusion

The 18th National Seminar promises to be a significant event, offering a unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of topics based on the NSS survey results. It will facilitate informed discussions on critical national issues, contribute to evidence-based policymaking, and foster collaboration between academics, policymakers, and statisticians. The seminar’s findings are expected to provide valuable insights that will shape future research, policy decisions, and governance strategies in India.