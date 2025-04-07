Tragedy in Kurdikheda: A Young Life Lost Amidst Fields

A tragic incident unfolded in an agricultural field along the Kurdikheda-Barugarh road, where the body of a 20-year-old man, identified as Samrej, was discovered. Found nearby was his girlfriend, who tearfully told police that Samrej had hanged himself following an argument with her.

Local farmers saw the scene and informed the authorities at the Biharigarh police station. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain confirmed that the couple, from different religious backgrounds, met in the field that morning and engaged in a dispute.

According to the police, Samrej used his girlfriend's scarf to create a noose and hanged himself from a tree. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, with a post-mortem expected to shed light on the tragic event. The girlfriend is currently being questioned by the authorities for more details.

