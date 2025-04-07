Muhammad Yunus Seeks Tariff Relief from President Trump

Muhammad Yunus, the interim head of Bangladesh, has made a direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging a temporary halt to a 37% tariff on imports from Bangladesh. He cited initiatives to bolster U.S. imports, according to a statement from his press office on Monday.

Yunus, a Nobel laureate who assumed interim leadership after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August, highlighted the bilateral trade advancements Bangladesh has initiated. Notably, Yunus referenced his representative's visit to Washington in February to kick-start trade discussions with U.S. officials.

Yunus emphasized Bangladesh's progressive steps, including its status as the first South Asian nation to commit to a long-term U.S. liquefied natural gas import agreement. Bangladesh's focus is on expanding trade sectors like agriculture, energy, and technology.

