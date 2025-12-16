Left Menu

Detained Again: Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi's Fight for Justice

Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, arrested in Mashhad by Iranian security forces, required emergency medical treatment due to severe beatings, her family reports. Arrested at a gathering linked to lawyer Khosrow Alikordi's death, her detention involved chants deemed 'norm-breaking' by authorities, who have not responded publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:58 IST
Detained Again: Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi's Fight for Justice
Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi was hospitalized twice after being arrested by security forces, who allegedly subjected her to severe beatings, her family disclosed on Tuesday.

According to a social media statement from Mohammadi's family, she was briefly allowed a phone call after her arrest, during which she described receiving multiple blows leading to emergency medical visits.

While Iranian authorities have yet to address the claims publicly, they stated Mohammadi's detention was a preventative measure after 'norm-breaking' chants at an event she attended, linked to the late human rights lawyer Khosrow Alikordi.

