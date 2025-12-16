Detained Again: Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi's Fight for Justice
Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, arrested in Mashhad by Iranian security forces, required emergency medical treatment due to severe beatings, her family reports. Arrested at a gathering linked to lawyer Khosrow Alikordi's death, her detention involved chants deemed 'norm-breaking' by authorities, who have not responded publicly.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi was hospitalized twice after being arrested by security forces, who allegedly subjected her to severe beatings, her family disclosed on Tuesday.
According to a social media statement from Mohammadi's family, she was briefly allowed a phone call after her arrest, during which she described receiving multiple blows leading to emergency medical visits.
While Iranian authorities have yet to address the claims publicly, they stated Mohammadi's detention was a preventative measure after 'norm-breaking' chants at an event she attended, linked to the late human rights lawyer Khosrow Alikordi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHRC Launches Winter Internship 2025 to Inspire Youth Leadership in Human Rights
Thai authorities to take up Luthra brothers' case; weigh legal, human rights aspects: sources
Attacker who killed US troops in Syria was a recent recruit to security forces, official says
Attacker who killed US troops in Syria was recent recruit to security forces, official says
Libyan Militia Leader 'Ammu' Killed in Security Forces Raid