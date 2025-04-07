Canada Challenges U.S. Auto Tariffs at WTO

In a significant development, Canada has sought dispute consultations with the World Trade Organization (WTO). The move comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on cars and car parts imported from Canada. The WTO disclosed this on Monday.

Canada argues that these tariffs violate the United States' commitments under various clauses of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994. The challenge highlights rising trade disputes between the neighboring nations.

This action by Canada could escalate tensions and complicate trade relations, potentially impacting the automotive industry and broader economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)