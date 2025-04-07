Delhi's Garbage Fee Controversy: Leaders Demand Withdrawal

In a heated opposition, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar and House Leader Mukesh Goel voiced strong disagreement with the municipal commissioner's move to integrate user charges for solid waste management into property tax bills.

The leaders criticized the lack of service delivery, stating most residents already face elevated taxes without receiving the promised garbage collection services. They emphasized that the Municipality's unilateral decision disrupts public interest and added to taxpayer woes.

With concerns over its hasty implementation, the leaders suggest potential legal action and demand immediate withdrawal, noting that the scheme failed to pass during budget discussions and lacks public approval.

