Delhi's Garbage Fee Controversy: Leaders Demand Withdrawal

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel oppose the municipal commissioner's decision to add solid waste management charges to house tax bills. They argue the levy is unfair, citing poor garbage collection services, and warn of legal actions. The controversy arises amidst existing high taxes and poor service delivery.

Delhi Mayor
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated opposition, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar and House Leader Mukesh Goel voiced strong disagreement with the municipal commissioner's move to integrate user charges for solid waste management into property tax bills.

The leaders criticized the lack of service delivery, stating most residents already face elevated taxes without receiving the promised garbage collection services. They emphasized that the Municipality's unilateral decision disrupts public interest and added to taxpayer woes.

With concerns over its hasty implementation, the leaders suggest potential legal action and demand immediate withdrawal, noting that the scheme failed to pass during budget discussions and lacks public approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

