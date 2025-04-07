Left Menu

Court Reinstates Two Board Members Fired by Trump

An appeals court has ruled that two board members, previously dismissed by President Trump, may return to their positions. This decision is anticipated to lead to a Supreme Court review concerning presidential authority over independent agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The contentious firing of two board members by former President Donald Trump has taken a new turn. On Monday, a split appeals court ruled in favor of allowing the dismissed individuals to return to their roles, setting the stage for a significant legal battle over presidential powers.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit's decision pertains to the cases of Cathy Harris and Gwynne Wilcox, members of the Merit Systems Protection Board and National Labour Relations Board, respectively. Both individuals had brought lawsuits following their removal from office.

This latest ruling overturns an earlier decision by a three-judge panel from the same court, intensifying the ongoing debate over the extent of presidential influence on independent agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

