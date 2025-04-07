Mumbai's Battle Against the Surge in Drunk Driving
Mumbai police have registered criminal cases against 22 motorists for drunk driving, following a rise in such incidents. Despite measures like special drives, drunk driving cases have increased over the years. Traffic police intend to cancel licenses of those caught inebriated behind the wheel.
Mumbai police have taken stringent action, registering criminal cases against 22 motorists for drunk driving over the past three days, as per officials on Monday.
Despite previous announcements to curb such incidents, there is a noticeable increase in drunk driving incidents in recent years, prompting severe measures.
Charges have been filed under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, with plans to revoke licenses of the offenders. Authorities note traditional methods like special drives have been ineffective.
