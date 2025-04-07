Left Menu

Chaos Erupts Over Denied Entry at West Bengal CM's Meeting

Several teachers, whose jobs were recently annulled by the Supreme Court, were allegedly denied entry to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting, causing chaos. The affected individuals claimed a lack of transparency in pass distribution. Police intervened as confusion and unrest escalated outside the venue.

Chaos ensued outside the Netaji Indoor Stadium in West Bengal as several teachers were reportedly denied entry to a meeting held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The educators, whose jobs were recently annulled by the Supreme Court, expressed dissatisfaction over what they described as a non-transparent pass distribution process.

Despite attempting to gain entry, many said they were left stranded outside, voicing accusations of nepotism and lack of fairness. Authorities, including the police, had to intervene when a young man was detained for allegedly snatching passes from some teachers, further escalating tensions.

The event's pass distribution, overseen by the 'Yogyo Shikshak-Shikshika Adhikar Mancha', became a point of contention, with claims that unqualified individuals attempted to gain access. The controversy adds fuel to criticisms against the TMC government, accused of ignoring genuine grievances while promoting the interests of 'tainted' candidates.

