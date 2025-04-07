Left Menu

Police Officers Suspended Over FIR Delay Scandal

Three police personnel were suspended for delaying an FIR registration in a bike theft case for 20 days. A departmental inquiry has been launched. The action was enforced by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, stressing the importance of police vigilance towards their duties and public grievances.

Police Officers Suspended Over FIR Delay Scandal
In a significant move, three police personnel, including a station house officer, have been suspended on charges of negligence in a bike theft case. The suspension comes after they allegedly delayed filing an FIR for 20 days, according to an official statement on Monday.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora initiated the action against the officers following an investigation that revealed their failure to promptly register the complaint. Arora emphasized the duty of police personnel to remain vigilant and responsive, ensuring that the public does not face unnecessary hurdles at police stations.

Rajiv Kumar, the complainant, reported his motorcycle stolen in February but faced continuous neglect in filing the FIR. After persistent efforts and a direct appeal to the commissioner, the negligent officers were identified and subsequently suspended, pending an inquiry, said a senior police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

