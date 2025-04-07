Police Officers Suspended Over FIR Delay Scandal

In a significant move, three police personnel, including a station house officer, have been suspended on charges of negligence in a bike theft case. The suspension comes after they allegedly delayed filing an FIR for 20 days, according to an official statement on Monday.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora initiated the action against the officers following an investigation that revealed their failure to promptly register the complaint. Arora emphasized the duty of police personnel to remain vigilant and responsive, ensuring that the public does not face unnecessary hurdles at police stations.

Rajiv Kumar, the complainant, reported his motorcycle stolen in February but faced continuous neglect in filing the FIR. After persistent efforts and a direct appeal to the commissioner, the negligent officers were identified and subsequently suspended, pending an inquiry, said a senior police official.

