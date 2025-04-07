Court Acquits Man Accused of Dowry Harassment

A Delhi court has acquitted a man facing charges of subjecting his wife to cruelty and dowry harassment, which allegedly led to her suicide in June 2014. The decision came after the prosecution failed to establish the charges against him beyond a reasonable doubt, as stated by Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Sangwan.

The allegations were primarily based on claims by the woman's father, who reported that no dowry demands were made before or during his daughter's engagement. The court noted that the claims did not align with typical human conduct. Judge Sangwan pointed out that significant discrepancies in the father's statements further weakened the prosecution's case.

Witness testimonies from other family members also failed to establish the alleged dowry demands. With no corroborative evidence, and suggestions that the couple's disputes were linked to the man's unemployment, the court found the dowry harassment allegations unproven. The court's ruling highlighted the absence of credible and consistent evidence regarding the dowry demands and subsequent harassment of the woman.

