Sting Operation in Bihar: Major Arms Seizure and Arrests

In a significant operation, a joint team from the Special Task Force and district police apprehended two individuals in Bihar's Bhojpur district, uncovering an arsenal including an AK-47 rifle and 43 live cartridges. Officials identified the arrested as Upendra Choudhary, a relative of fugitive criminal Harendra Choudhary, and Sanjeet Kumar.

According to a statement from the STF, the operation was prompted by intelligence suggesting Harendra Choudhary was hiding in the Belaur area. While the primary target evaded capture, his brother Upendra was found with an AK-47, magazines, and grenades, which have since been neutralized by a bomb squad.

Following Upendra's interrogation, authorities raided another location, leading to Sanjeet Kumar's arrest for possession of additional firearms. Police have intensified their search for Harendra Choudhary, who faces charges under the Arms Act, murder, and extortion, with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head.

(With inputs from agencies.)