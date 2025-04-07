Left Menu

Pregnant Behind Bars: The Grim Tale of Muskan Rastogi

Muskan Rastogi, accused of killing her husband with her lover, is found pregnant in jail. Health authorities confirmed her pregnancy with a preliminary test, sparking further investigations. Muskan and her lover Sahil are in custody, linked to a gruesome murder that shocked their community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:14 IST
In a shocking turn of events from behind bars, Muskan Rastogi, accused of conspiring to murder her husband with her lover Sahil, has been found pregnant, according to prison officials. A routine health check confirmed the pregnancy, raising questions amid ongoing investigations.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma noted that the pregnancy was discovered during standard medical evaluations for all female inmates. Although Sharma awaits the official report, verbal confirmation of Muskan's condition was received.

The tragic case traces back to March 4, with Muskan and Sahil facing allegations of drugging and brutally killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput. They allegedly dismembered the body before attempting to conceal their tracks. Both Muskan and Sahil remain in judicial custody, actively participating in rehabilitation programs within the prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

