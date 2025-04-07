Pregnant Behind Bars: The Grim Tale of Muskan Rastogi

In a shocking turn of events from behind bars, Muskan Rastogi, accused of conspiring to murder her husband with her lover Sahil, has been found pregnant, according to prison officials. A routine health check confirmed the pregnancy, raising questions amid ongoing investigations.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma noted that the pregnancy was discovered during standard medical evaluations for all female inmates. Although Sharma awaits the official report, verbal confirmation of Muskan's condition was received.

The tragic case traces back to March 4, with Muskan and Sahil facing allegations of drugging and brutally killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput. They allegedly dismembered the body before attempting to conceal their tracks. Both Muskan and Sahil remain in judicial custody, actively participating in rehabilitation programs within the prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)