Delhi's Drive Towards a Paperless, Transparent Future
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta advocates for public hearings, digitized processes, and anti-corruption measures in meeting with district magistrates. The aim is to improve governance, prevent fraud, and enhance service delivery in Delhi's administration.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a meeting on Monday with district magistrates, emphasizing the necessity of weekly public hearings to tackle community grievances. Gupta also mandated bi-monthly reports on development projects, underscoring the administration's commitment to transparency.
In a progressive step, a paperless property registration system will soon be instituted across Delhi, minimizing the reliance on government office visits. Additionally, a non-saleable properties list aims to curb transactional fraud. Gupta reiterated a stringent stance on corruption, calling for accountability in EWS certificate issuance.
Key agenda items discussed included service delivery, administrative efficiency, and land management. Gupta instructed ongoing removal of illegal posters and urged regular field inspections. Upgrades to the e-District portal and more technical appointments were announced to modernize the administration further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
