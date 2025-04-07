Telangana's AI Controversy: High Court Steps Into Land Dispute

The Telangana government's development plans for 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli have been clouded by controversy, as AI-generated content is allegedly being used to spread misinformation. This has prompted a legal review by the High Court, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy taking serious notice of the situation.

The court, led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, has requested a detailed response from the government, which is due by April 24. The case stems from complaints related to AI-generated media supposedly depicting wildlife being harmed during the land development.

The dispute over land ownership between the state government and the University of Hyderabad adds another layer of complexity. Amidst these tensions, prominent figures and celebrities have been accused of promoting misinformation. The outcome of the legal proceedings could influence the state's future tech infrastructure projects.

