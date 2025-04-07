Left Menu

Mumbai Police Probes ARC Over NPA Loan Embezzlement

Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing is investigating a Rs 122 crore embezzlement case involving New India Cooperative Bank and an asset reconstruction company. Certain Non-Performing Assets were undervalued, leading to significant financial loss. Senior officials from Omkara ARC are being called for inquiries to determine the cause of discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:42 IST
Mumbai Police Probes ARC Over NPA Loan Embezzlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police is intensifying its probe into a Rs 122 crore embezzlement case linked to the New India Cooperative Bank, an official disclosed on Monday. Central to the investigation is an asset reconstruction company (ARC) whose managing director and CEO have been summoned to provide statements within the week.

During the investigation, it was revealed that numerous loans at risk of default, known as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), were transferred to this ARC. Notably, discrepancies emerged, with the bank recovering significantly less than expected from these asset sales, raising red flags about potential financial mismanagement.

One notable instance highlighted an original loan of Rs 30 crore yielding only Rs 2-3 crore in recovery for the bank after being sold by the ARC. To unravel the reasons behind these undervalued transactions, EOW officials intend to question senior personnel from Omkara ARC. Although the inquiry has been slated for this week, no specific dates have been established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025