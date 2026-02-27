Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration: Andhra Pradesh Appoints Officials to Support Investigation
The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed three officials to assist a one-man committee reviewing the CBI-led SIT's report on the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. The committee, led by retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar, will examine the findings and recommend actions against erring officials.
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step forward by appointing three officials to bolster the efforts of a one-man committee. This committee was constituted to scrutinize the report submitted by the CBI-led Special Investigation Team on the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case.
Heading the committee is retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar, equipped with immediate support from the newly appointed officials. Munindra, a retired IFS officer, takes up the role of Officer on Special Duty, while retired government assistant secretary Siva Kumar steps in as personal secretary. Additionally, DC Madhuri from the Real Time Governance System is deputed to assist.
The move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led SIT completing its probe and filing a chargesheet. The investigation unearthed issues warranting action against certain Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials. The committee's task is to ensure these recommendations are thoroughly evaluated and appropriate actions instigated.
With inputs from agencies.
