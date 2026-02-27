Left Menu

Court Recommends Inquiry for Tainted CBI Investigation

A Delhi court suggested an inquiry against a CBI officer for wrongfully accusing a public servant while acquitting Arvind Kejriwal and others in an excise-policy case. The judge criticized the investigation's lapses, highlighting the need for accountability to uphold the investigative system's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:36 IST
In a significant development, a Delhi court on Friday suggested launching a departmental inquiry against a CBI investigating officer. The officer faced scrutiny for implicating a public servant without substantial evidence while dismissing charges against ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and twenty-two others in the excise-policy case.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh, in his 598-page order, highlighted severe lapses in the investigation process. The judge emphasized the importance of accountability and maintaining the integrity of the investigative machinery, expressing disbelief at the flawed manner in which public servants were charged without incriminating evidence.

The troubling investigation exposed a strategic approach intended to manipulate case outcomes. Such actions compromise the credibility of law enforcement. Judge Singh's order serves as a reminder of the critical need for transparency and impartiality in judicial procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

