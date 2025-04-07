Global Leaders United Against Trade War Fallout

In a crucial dialogue held on Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong tackled the pressing issue of last week's U.S. tariffs. Speaking over the phone, the leaders expressed shared concerns about the potential global ramifications of such measures.

The exchange underscored the consensus between Starmer and Wong that trade wars yield no victors. Highlighting the importance of international alliances, the leaders underscored the necessity of cohesive efforts to uphold global economic stability.

A spokesperson for Starmer emphasized the leaders' alignment in their views, stressing that collaboration among like-minded nations is key to navigating the current economic landscape and averting further clashes on the trade front.

(With inputs from agencies.)