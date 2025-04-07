Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Young Couple's Lives on Agra Road

A young couple riding a motorcycle died after a head-on collision with an unknown vehicle on Agra Road. Rishi Kumar and his wife Poonam were en route to Sadabad when the accident occurred. Poonam was declared dead on arrival at the health center, while Rishi succumbed to injuries at a hospital later.

Updated: 07-04-2025 23:44 IST
A tragic accident has left a pair of newlyweds dead following a devastating head-on collision on Agra Road. The deceased, identified as Rishi Kumar, 26, and his 23-year-old spouse Poonam, were residents of the village of Jarau.

According to Yogesh Kumar, station officer at Sadabad police station, the accident occurred near the Kursanda turn. The motorcycle-riding couple was en route to Sadabad when they were reportedly hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Local residents came to the couple's aid and, with police assistance, rushed them to a nearby Community Health Centre. Tragically, Poonam was pronounced dead upon arrival, while Rishi was transferred to Agra for further treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

