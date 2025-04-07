Tragic Collision Claims Young Couple's Lives on Agra Road

A tragic accident has left a pair of newlyweds dead following a devastating head-on collision on Agra Road. The deceased, identified as Rishi Kumar, 26, and his 23-year-old spouse Poonam, were residents of the village of Jarau.

According to Yogesh Kumar, station officer at Sadabad police station, the accident occurred near the Kursanda turn. The motorcycle-riding couple was en route to Sadabad when they were reportedly hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Local residents came to the couple's aid and, with police assistance, rushed them to a nearby Community Health Centre. Tragically, Poonam was pronounced dead upon arrival, while Rishi was transferred to Agra for further treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

