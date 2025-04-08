Left Menu

Global Trade Shifts: US Tariff Talks Signal Progress

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, will address the Senate Finance Committee about 50 countries approaching the U.S. regarding new tariffs imposed by President Trump. This development may signify progress for the Trump administration amidst increasing global trade tensions and planned tariff changes affecting various nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:25 IST
Jamieson Greer

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to inform the Senate Finance Committee that nearly 50 countries have initiated discussions on new tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump. The talks suggest potential progress for the Trump administration's trade policies amidst ongoing global trade tensions.

These discussions echo comments from U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who disclosed an increase in countries reaching out for trade negotiations with the White House. This movement comes amid threats from Trump to escalate duties on China, as well as counter-tariff proposals from the European Union.

Greer's testimony highlights countries like Argentina, Vietnam, and Israel proposing tariff reductions and barriers. In his remarks, Greer emphasizes the necessity of moving away from an economy reliant on the financial sector to one focused on producing tangible goods. However, he cautions against growing challenges in this transition period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

