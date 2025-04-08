Trade Tensions Rise as China Vows to Combat US Tariffs

China has pledged to "fight to the end" against US tariffs, deepening the standoff between the world's largest economies. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced a plan to impose an additional 50% tariff on China, prompting a stern response from Beijing.

This comes as US tariffs on Chinese goods could reach an unprecedented 104%. The conflict threatens global supply chains, placing pressure on Chinese exporters who already face significant economic challenges. Analysts suggest this tactic reflects Washington's hardline stance.

Amid escalating tariffs, China has mobilized state companies and financial policies to mitigate impact. Despite these efforts, Trump's tariffs threaten to derail China's economic recovery post-COVID-19, forcing exporters to seek alternative markets.

