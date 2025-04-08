Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict Empowers State Legislatures

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Tamil Nadu against Governor R N Ravi's delay in assenting to state assembly bills, declaring them passed. The court deemed the Governor must act upon a bill when re-submitted, marking a significant win for state governments nationwide.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has ruled against the Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi's delay in assenting to bills passed by the state's assembly. This decision was hailed as 'historic' by Chief Minister M K Stalin, who declared it a victory for all state governments in India.

The court emphasized that, according to Article 200 of the Constitution, the governor is obliged to act on the council of ministers' advice, leaving him with no discretion in the matter. Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan criticized the Governor's previous decision to withhold 10 bills.

Stalin noted the Supreme Court's ruling was a crucial affirmation of democracy after the Governor repeatedly returned bills passed by the assembly. The court mandated that a Governor must either assent to or forward bills for the President's consideration, without the option of withholding them indefinitely.

