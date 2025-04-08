Telangana High Court Upholds Death Penalty for Indian Mujahideen Operatives Involved in 2013 Bomb Blast

On Tuesday, the Telangana High Court upheld the trial court's verdict, affirming the death penalty for five Indian Mujahideen operatives involved in a devastating 2013 bomb blast.

Justices K Lakhshman and P Sree Sudha rejected the criminal revision appeal filed by the operatives, thus upholding the initial judgment delivered by the NIA court.

In December 2016, the court had convicted the five individuals, including IM co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and Pakistani national Waqas, for orchestrating the blast that caused significant loss of life and injuries.

