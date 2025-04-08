U.S. Versus China: Tariff Tensions Explode in Global Trade Arena

On Tuesday, China declared its intention to "fight to the end" against U.S. tariffs after President Donald Trump announced additional duties on Beijing. This move has set the stage for escalating tensions between the world's largest economies as Trump plans for a 50% tariff increase unless China withdraws its retaliatory measures.

Analysts highlight that Trump's previous tariff increments are already straining Chinese exporters, underlining Washington's hard stance to cut Beijing out of a significant portion of the global consumer market. In response, Beijing is under immense pressure to react while President Xi Jinping prepares for diplomatic engagements with Spain and a tour of Southeast Asia.

The potential escalation could see U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods surge to 104%, risking global supply chain stability. As criticism of Trump's tariff strategy grows among ordinary citizens and industry leaders, Beijing is accelerating its efforts to protect the economy, evidenced by state planner meetings with major firms and revised financial strategies by state-owned entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)