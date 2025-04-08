Prince Harry's Legal Battle over Security in UK
Prince Harry made a rare appearance in London to contest changes to his security arrangements after stepping down from royal duties. He is challenging a decision by the Home Office, responsible for policing, which denied him automatic personal police security in the UK.
King Charles' younger son is actively challenging a decision made by the Home Office, responsible for national policing policies, which ruled in February 2020 that he would not automatically be granted personal police protection during his visits to Britain.
The legal skirmish highlights ongoing tensions as Harry navigates life apart from the royal fold while raising questions about the security provisions for members of the royal family who opt to step back from public roles.
