Prince Harry's Legal Battle over Security in UK

Prince Harry made a rare public appearance in London, stepping into the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, as he disputes government changes to his security arrangements following his withdrawal from royal duties.

King Charles' younger son is actively challenging a decision made by the Home Office, responsible for national policing policies, which ruled in February 2020 that he would not automatically be granted personal police protection during his visits to Britain.

The legal skirmish highlights ongoing tensions as Harry navigates life apart from the royal fold while raising questions about the security provisions for members of the royal family who opt to step back from public roles.

