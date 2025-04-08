Left Menu

Germany Pauses Refugee Admissions from UN Program

Germany has halted further refugee admissions through a UN resettlement program, according to reports from the dpa news agency. The German interior ministry and the UN refugee agency have been cited in this development, although the ministry did not comment when contacted by Reuters.

Germany has temporarily paused the admission of more refugees through a UN resettlement program, reported the dpa news agency on Tuesday. This decision highlights ongoing challenges in refugee resettlement efforts.

The suspension was confirmed by sources within the interior ministry and the UN refugee agency, although no official comment was provided by the German ministry when queried by Reuters.

This move comes amidst heightened debates about refugee policies in Europe, reflecting broader discussions on accommodating displaced individuals.

