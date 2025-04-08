Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Policeman's Family Perishes in Wardha Crash

A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Wardha district where a policeman, his wife, and their two children died following a collision with a fuel tanker. The crash happened as the family was returning from a Ram Navami event. The incident is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident in Maharashtra's Wardha district claimed the lives of a policeman, his wife, and two young children after their car collided with a fuel tanker, authorities reported.

The collision occurred on the Mandgaon-Taroda road on Monday night while the family was returning from a Ram Navami celebration. According to the police, officer Prashant Vaidya lost control of the vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a wild boar that darted onto the road. Tragically, the car struck a diesel tanker, resulting in the deaths of Vaidya, his wife Priyanka, their son Shreyas, and their daughter Mai.

A police official confirmed an ongoing investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

