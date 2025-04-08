Tragic Collision: Policeman's Family Perishes in Wardha Crash
A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Wardha district where a policeman, his wife, and their two children died following a collision with a fuel tanker. The crash happened as the family was returning from a Ram Navami event. The incident is currently under investigation.
A devastating accident in Maharashtra's Wardha district claimed the lives of a policeman, his wife, and two young children after their car collided with a fuel tanker, authorities reported.
The collision occurred on the Mandgaon-Taroda road on Monday night while the family was returning from a Ram Navami celebration. According to the police, officer Prashant Vaidya lost control of the vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a wild boar that darted onto the road. Tragically, the car struck a diesel tanker, resulting in the deaths of Vaidya, his wife Priyanka, their son Shreyas, and their daughter Mai.
A police official confirmed an ongoing investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
