Tragic Collision: Policeman's Family Perishes in Wardha Crash

A devastating accident in Maharashtra's Wardha district claimed the lives of a policeman, his wife, and two young children after their car collided with a fuel tanker, authorities reported.

The collision occurred on the Mandgaon-Taroda road on Monday night while the family was returning from a Ram Navami celebration. According to the police, officer Prashant Vaidya lost control of the vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a wild boar that darted onto the road. Tragically, the car struck a diesel tanker, resulting in the deaths of Vaidya, his wife Priyanka, their son Shreyas, and their daughter Mai.

A police official confirmed an ongoing investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)