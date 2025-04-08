Left Menu

Tragedy in Nahargarh: Political Fallout of a Drunk Driving Incident

A drunk SUV driver, allegedly a Congress district leader, killed three people and injured six in Jaipur. The political ramifications include his expulsion from Congress and BJP criticism. The accident, causing public outrage and demands for compensation, has drawn attention to criminal behavior within political circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:15 IST
Usman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Jaipur, a heavily intoxicated SUV driver, identified as 62-year-old Usman Khan, allegedly mowed down pedestrians and vehicles on a narrow city road. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left six others critically injured.

The accused, a Congress district leader and factory owner, has been expelled from the party following the incident, which drew significant political criticism, particularly from the BJP.

Amid local protests demanding compensation and jobs for the victims' families, police confirmed Khan's intoxication level and detained him at the scene. The tragedy has spurred a debate over political affiliations and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

