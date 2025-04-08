Left Menu

Zero Tariffs: A Bold Vision for Transatlantic Trade

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen advocates for zero tariffs between Europe and the U.S. to prevent a global recession. Urges the EU to respond strategically to U.S. trade proposals.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has called for eliminating tariffs between Europe and the United States, describing it as a crucial step in ongoing trade negotiations. She emphasized the importance of this strategy during a press conference alongside her Swedish counterpart in Stockholm.

Valtonen warned that engaging in a global trade war could lead to an economic downturn. The foreign minister noted that such conflicts are a direct path to global recession, urging swift action to prevent such an outcome.

Valtonen acknowledged the challenging landscape ahead, stating that the European Union must respond effectively to recent U.S. trade positions in order to foster a stable economic future.

