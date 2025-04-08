Family Feud Turns Deadly: A Tragic Tale of Arson in Uttar Pradesh

In a grim reminder of familial discord spiraling out of control, police in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh, have apprehended a father-son duo accused of setting a relative on fire. The incident stems from a lingering land dispute, as confirmed by a senior law enforcement official on Tuesday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar, tensions between Tarun Kumar Mishra and his brother Basantlal, residents of Ratanpur village, had been escalating. The frequent verbal altercations climaxed tragically late Saturday night.

While Mishra was asleep on the verandah of his home, he was reportedly doused in diesel and subsequently set alight. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday while receiving treatment in Lucknow. Law enforcement has since arrested the accused, recovering the diesel container used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)