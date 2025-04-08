Left Menu

Bihar Cabinet Greenlights Pay Hike and New Job Creation

The Bihar government has approved a 30% salary hike for positions of minister of state and deputy minister, announced during a state cabinet meeting. Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned the creation of over 26,000 posts across various departments to improve public services, particularly within the health sector.

  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has sanctioned a 30% increase in salary and allowances for ministerial positions. This decision, taken during the state cabinet meeting, marks a substantial hike for individuals holding roles of minister of state and deputy minister.

The Additional Chief Secretary, S Siddharth, announced the revised pay structure where the monthly salary for these positions will now be Rs 65,000, up from Rs 50,000. Furthermore, various allowances have been significantly increased, offering enhanced financial benefits to these roles.

Apart from salary hikes, the cabinet also approved over 26,000 new positions in different state departments. This includes the creation of three directorates within the health department to improve its efficacy, alongside the establishment of the Bihar Education Administration Cadre rule for educational advancement across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

