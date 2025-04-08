Simulated Crisis: GRSE's Emergency Protocol Test on Hooghly’s Shores

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) executed a comprehensive mock drill at its Kolkata facility on Tuesday. The exercise, conducted on the banks of the Hooghly River, aimed to simulate emergency response protocols, an official confirmed.

The drill included a total evacuation of staff from all GRSE properties and a thorough inspection of buildings and facilities to test the efficiency and coordination of emergency procedures, according to the statement provided by the company.

The mock exercise was designed to scrutinize the safety, security, and emergency readiness measures in place at the shipbuilding plant. Such drills are routinely carried out to fortify preparedness levels, assess current systems, and protect both personnel and infrastructure, the official noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)