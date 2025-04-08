International Drug Racket Bust: Links from Bangladesh to Ghaziabad

A 27-year-old, who converted to Islam and formed connections with Bangladeshi traffickers, has been apprehended for spearheading an international drug racket, a police official announced on Tuesday.

Aman Verma and Mohammed Rafiq were detained on April 4 during a raid near Vasudev Ghat in Civil Lines, while importing the illegal substances. Authorities confiscated 10.130 kilograms of high-grade ganja from their vehicle. Further searches at Aman's Ghaziabad residence unveiled an additional 59.6 kilograms of ganja.

The investigation reveals Aman's conversion to Islam in 2021 positioned him significantly within a drug network spanning India and Bangladesh. He utilized these connections to procure drugs through courier services from regions such as Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam, and Odisha. Police cracked down further, registering a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act while seeking more members of the syndicate.

