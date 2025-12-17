Left Menu

Major Ganja Bust in Krishna District: Suspect Arrested

Krishna district police conducted a significant drug bust, seizing 112 kg of ganja and arresting a suspect, Deepak, from Pune. This illegal substance, valued at Rs 10.60 lakh, was intercepted during a routine vehicle check at the BB Gudem underpass in Gannavaram.

Machilipatnam | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:42 IST
In a major operation, Krishna district police have arrested a suspect and seized a staggering 112 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 10.60 lakh, officials announced.

The district's SP, V Vidyasagar Naidu, informed media representatives that the seizure occurred during a routine vehicle inspection at the BB Gudem underpass in Gannavaram on Wednesday. The police identified and halted a suspicious vehicle allegedly carrying the illegal substance.

The operation led to the arrest of Deepak, hailing from Pune, Maharashtra. He confessed to the crime and is now in custody. This significant bust underscores the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

